British Airways Settles Lawsuit Over UK Data Breach

Law360, London (July 7, 2021, 1:42 AM BST) -- British Airways has reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit brought by thousands of people affected by a major data breach that exposed the personal details of nearly 430,000 customers and staff to hackers in 2018, the law firm representing those affected said Tuesday. British Airways revealed in 2018 that names, debit and credit card numbers, addresses and email addresses had been exposed after a data breach that went unnoticed for more than two months. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) The court-appointed law firm overseeing the High Court claim, PGMBM, announced that the litigation with the airline had been resolved on confidential terms...

