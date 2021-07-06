KKR Wraps Up $2.2B Europe-Focused Real Estate Fund

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- KKR has closed a $2.2 billion Europe-focused fund that will invest in multiple real estate sectors, according to an announcement from the private equity shop Tuesday. The fund, KKR Real Estate Partners Europe II, has already been investing in logistics and residential properties in Europe, and the fund will also target office, hospitality and student housing properties, KKR said Tuesday. The $2.2 billion figure far outpaces KKR's prior Europe-focused real estate fund, which closed in 2016 with $739 million of commitments from investors. "We continue to believe that Europe represents an attractive investing environment for real estate," Ralph Rosenberg, a partner...

