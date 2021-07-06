5th Circ. Mulls Texas A&M '12th Man' Copyright Suits' Viability

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A panel of Fifth Circuit judges questioned in back-to-back oral arguments Tuesday whether Texas A&M University's governmental immunity bars copyright infringement lawsuits against it and a university employee. The cases made their way to the Fifth Circuit after separate rulings from U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen in a dispute that pits author Michael Bynum and publisher Epic Sports against Texas A&M and the school's athletic communications director, Brad Marquardt. Bynum alleges that in 2014 the athletics department infringed his copyright and published on its website part of a book that Bynum was working on about the Texas A&M football tradition known...

