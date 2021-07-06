NJ Boardwalk Failed To Show COVID-19 Damage, Judge Rules

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The owner of a popular New Jersey boardwalk lost its bid for COVID-19 coverage after a New Jersey state judge determined it had not suffered "direct physical loss or damage" from the novel coronavirus, as its insurance policies required. In a decision Friday granting the insurers' motion for summary judgment, Judge Craig L. Wellerson concluded that neither the possible presence of COVID-19 at Jenkinson's Boardwalk nor its temporary closure amounted to a covered "physical loss or damage." Judge Wellerson rejected Jenkinson's argument that, because some of its employees had become infected with the novel coronavirus around the time when the boardwalk...

