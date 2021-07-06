Grouped Cases Tainted $12M Extortion Trial, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- An attorney for incarcerated mobster Nicodemo "Nicky" Scarfo Jr. urged the Third Circuit to undo his conviction for masterminding a $12 million extortion scheme to plunder a Texas mortgage lender, arguing Tuesday that being tried alongside his former counsel exposed Scarfo to a conflict of interest. U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler should have held a hearing to consider whether Scarfo and lawyer Donald Manno, who was ultimately acquitted, should have been tried separately, Scarfo's current attorney Michael E. Riley of Law Offices of Riley & Riley said during an oral argument. Judge Kugler, who presided over the six-month jury trial that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS