Texas Atty Hit With Fraud, Conflict Of Interest Suit In Ga.

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A Georgia travel marketing company says in a new lawsuit a Texas litigator pressured it into selling its companies to a travel business he runs, failed to pay their debts and gave them bad counsel when representing them in a lawsuit with American Express. The company, Alcatraz Media Inc., along with its Texas affiliate CWISS Holdings LP and the president of both, Ryan Windsor, sued attorney Charles T. Schmidt of Houston-based Schmidt Law Firm PLLC in Georgia state court on Friday. Alcatraz says that Schmidt is effectively the alter ego of a travel company he runs, City Info Experts LLC, and...

