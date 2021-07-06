NJ Firm Sues Ex-Managing Atty For Luring Away Clients

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A personal injury law firm has launched a New Jersey state lawsuit against its ex-managing attorney over claims she misappropriated confidential information and lured clients to her new practice as part of a plan to harm the firm, but she has countered that a firm does not own its clients' cases. The Law Offices of Gary S. Park PC on Friday said lawyer Sung H. Jang copied client files and lists belonging to the firm and solicited its clients before "suddenly" resigning via email "without any notice" on July 3, 2020, according to the complaint against Jang and her firm, SJ...

