Pakistan Can't Raise Corruption Allegations In Mining Claim

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Pakistani province forfeited its right to mount corruption allegations to challenge the jurisdiction of an arbitral tribunal adjudicating claims over a nixed mining project in an area of the country believed to hold massive amounts of gold, a London judge ruled on Tuesday. Judge Robin Knowles of the High Court of Justice rejected the province of Balochistan's attempt to fight off claims brought by Australian joint venture Tethyan Copper Co. Pty Ltd. before an International Chamber of Commerce tribunal, saying that the province's reference during the arbitration to a decision by the Pakistan Supreme Court finding an underlying agreement to...

