Immigration Group Backs DHS Work Permits For Spouses

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- An immigrant advocacy group backed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's contention that it has the authority to issue a rule allowing foreign spouses of H-1B visa holders to apply for work permits, telling a D.C. federal judge last week that this authority has been consistent for decades. Nonprofit group Immigration Voice and Anujkumar Dhamija, an immigrant who received work authorization through the rule, both intervened in the lawsuit brought by Save Jobs USA that challenges the rule and threw their support behind the DHS' bid to end the litigation, arguing on Friday that the DHS secretary and Congress have dual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS