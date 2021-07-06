CDC Accuses Fla. Of Strangling Its Cruise Industry

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- In its battle to restore pandemic-related restrictions on Florida cruise ships, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has invoked "undisputed evidence" that unregulated operations will hasten the spread of dangerous COVID-19 variants and accused the state of hindering the industry's comeback. In a Tuesday motion, the CDC asked U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday to stay the injunction he granted last month, which temporarily blocked the agency from applying COVID-19 regulations to Florida ports. In its request, the agency argued that the balance of equities favors caution in the face of a "once-in-a-century pandemic that has killed over six hundred thousand...

