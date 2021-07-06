DC Judge Rules Mars Must Arbitrate Trade Secrets Dispute

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ruled on Tuesday that confectionary giant Mars Inc. must arbitrate claims that a former executive violated state and federal trade secrets laws by downloading thousands of confidential and proprietary files before jumping to a rival food conglomerate. Jacek Szarzynski left the confectionary company — his employer for 24 years — to become the lead operating partner for a subsidiary of JAB Holding Co. LLC, which owns brands such as Keurig Dr Pepper, Panera Bread and Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc. In his order granting Szarzynski's request to dismiss the suit, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon found that an employment...

