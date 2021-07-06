Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Judge Rules Mars Must Arbitrate Trade Secrets Dispute

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ruled on Tuesday that confectionary giant Mars Inc. must arbitrate claims that a former executive violated state and federal trade secrets laws by downloading thousands of confidential and proprietary files before jumping to a rival food conglomerate.

Jacek Szarzynski left the confectionary company — his employer for 24 years — to become the lead operating partner for a subsidiary of JAB Holding Co. LLC, which owns brands such as Keurig Dr Pepper, Panera Bread and Peet's Coffee & Tea Inc.

In his order granting Szarzynski's request to dismiss the suit, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon found that an employment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!