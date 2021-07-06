Leaky Sub, Rejection Dispute Roils Eagle Hospitality Ch. 11

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Eagle Hospitality hotel chain's already storm-tossed Chapter 11 has sailed into a bizarre naval battle with the city of Long Beach, California, over the city's objection to the debtor's allegedly improper rejection of a hotel lease for the repurposed Queen Mary cruise liner. Among the city's concerns, according to court documents, are risks to the hotel-ship posed by a leaking former Soviet navy submarine that is moored alongside the landward bow of the Queen Mary but that is currently publicly claimed by neither the debtor nor the city. The distressed sub is also said to be home to a family of...

