Consumers Drop TCPA Suit Over Pot Co. Eaze's Texts

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Two individuals who claimed they'd received unwanted text messages from pot delivery service Eaze have notified a federal judge in San Francisco that they are no longer trying to sue the company, after previously saying they had entered mediation following a U.S. Supreme Court decision concerning the federal law that protects consumers from spam calls. In a notice filed Monday, plaintiff duo Kristine Lloyd and Julius Mena told U.S. District Judge James Donato that they wanted to dismiss their suit against Eaze Solutions Inc. with prejudice. The voluntary dismissal notice comes about a month after the parties told Judge Donato that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS