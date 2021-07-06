Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kroger Settlement Over Bread Crumb Trans Fat Gets Initial OK

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given preliminary approval to a nearly $800,000 settlement to resolve claims that The Kroger Co. misleads consumers about the trans fat content of its bread crumbs, but said the proposed class has to better explain a few elements of the deal.

Under the settlement, Kroger will create a $780,000 cash settlement fund from which $79,635 will go toward administering the settlement and distributing notice, and class members can receive up to $17.50 for claims without documentation and $100 for claims with documentation.

In addition, named plaintiff Shavonda Hawkins will ask for an incentive award of $7,000,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!