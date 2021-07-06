Kroger Settlement Over Breadcrumb Trans Fat Gets Initial OK

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given preliminary approval to a nearly $800,000 settlement to resolve claims that the Kroger Co. misleads consumers about the trans fat content of its breadcrumbs, but said the proposed class has to better explain a few elements of the deal. Under the settlement, Kroger will create a $780,000 cash settlement fund from which $79,635 will go toward administering the settlement and distributing notice, and class members can receive up to $17.50 for claims without documentation and $100 for claims with documentation. In addition, named plaintiff Shavonda Hawkins will ask for an incentive award of $7,000, while...

