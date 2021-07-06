Fla. Man Gets $4.3M For Injuries From Car Accident

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida jury has awarded a man $4.3 million following a trial over allegations that he was rear-ended by another driver after he slowed down for traffic. At the end of the first jury trial in Osceola County since the start of the pandemic, the jury sided on Friday with Jose Marel Cardona in his suit against Thomas Edwin Cline, finding that Cline was negligent when his car struck Cardona's in 2015. According to the suit, both men were driving on the Irio Bronson Memorial Highway on Oct.1, 2015, when Cardona slowed down because of traffic and was rear-ended by Cline....

