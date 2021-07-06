NFL Plan Rips 'Monday Morning Quarterbacking' At 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The NFL's retirement plan urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to reverse a finding that its board failed to engage in a meaningful dialogue with a retired athlete in denying him full disability benefits, arguing that the athlete's arguments amount to "Monday morning quarterbacking" and are "histrionics rather than analytics." During a virtual hearing before a three-judge panel, the plan's attorney, Edward Meehan of Groom Law Group, argued that after multiple reviews, NFL plan physicians determined that 55-year-old former San Diego Chargers cornerback Charles Dimry doesn't qualify for full disability retirement benefits. Meehan emphasized that Dimry's concerns about his disability coverage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS