Textile Co. Takes US To Court Over Uyghur Labor Blacklisting

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Hong Kong textile manufacturer challenged Trump-era trade restrictions in D.C. federal court Tuesday, rejecting accusations that it used forced Uyghur labor in its Xinjiang facilities. Esquel Group, which has produced cotton shirts for Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Nike, said it was placed on a trade blacklist without notice, hurting its reputation and finances despite independent auditors failing to find proof that the company used forced labor in China's northwestern territory. Esquel CEO Marjorie Yang said in a statement Tuesday that the forced labor claims are "completely contrary" to the company's founding principles. "Esquel values and respects the dignity of...

