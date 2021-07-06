NYC Comptroller Sues To End Mayor's Contract Emergency

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- New York City's comptroller sued the city and its mayor on Tuesday seeking to end an emergency order suspending NYC's usual procurement rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing it had resulted in fraud and waste and was no longer necessary. Comptroller Scott Stringer seeks to "fully rescind" Mayor Bill de Blasio's Emergency Executive Order 101, Section 2, implemented on Mar. 17, 2020, that suspends certain city laws and regulations related to procurement and has been used to enter into more than $6.9 billion in pandemic-related contracts and contract actions, he said in his petition to the New York Supreme Court and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS