Pilgrim's Reaches $29M Settlement In Wage Conspiracy Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corp., a subsidiary of JBS, has reached a $29 million settlement with workers who claim it conspired with other poultry companies to keep their wages low. In addition to the monetary settlement, which must be approved by a Maryland federal judge, Pilgrim's agreed to cooperate with the plaintiffs' case against the remaining defendants in the suit, which include other large poultry companies such as Tyson Foods Inc. and Koch Foods LLC, according to the settlement filed Friday. The settlement requires Pilgrim's to allow the deposition of five of its employees and turn over a trove of documents related to the accusations. The...

