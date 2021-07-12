Kirkland Nabs Litigator From Orrick In DC

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has snapped up a litigator from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP who specializes in a range of areas including prescription drugs. Candice Andalia joined Kirkland & Ellis as a Washington, D.C.-based partner, the firm said on July 6. Andalia told Law360 in an email that she was "very grateful for the great, hands-on disputes experience [she] gained at Orrick," but that she "was drawn to Kirkland's top-tier litigation practice, global reach, commitment to fostering diverse teams, and multidisciplinary approach." "Kirkland presents an opportunity for me to continue advising multinational companies on coordinated strategies in complex, significant class...

