DHL Accused Of Secretly Adding Package Delivery Fee

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- DHL has been accused of secretly tacking on an extra $17 to the charges billed to Garden State recipients and falsely claiming the entire amount represents import duties, according to a proposed class action the courier has pulled into federal court. Plaintiff Noam Martin has alleged that DHL Express (USA) Inc. sent him and other recipients email notices demanding "import duty" payments before packages would be delivered without disclosing that the total amount included the unauthorized $17 charge. That charge is "not any type of import duty, tax, or other government-mandated charge or fee," Martin said. "The DHL notices demanding reimbursement...

