Whirlpool Beats Florida Wiretapping Suits, For Now

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday tossed a pair of putative class actions accusing Whirlpool Corp. of unlawfully intercepting website visitors' information, finding that the state's wiretapping law doesn't apply to the company's use of marketing analytics software to capture browsing histories, personal interests and similar data. 

Mariana Cardoso and Tammy Lee Connor lodged separate suits in March, alleging that Whirlpool had violated the Florida Security of Communications Act by using "session replay" technology to intercept electronic communications from those who visited its Whirlpool and KitchenAid websites without visitors' knowledge or permission. 

U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas axed both disputes Tuesday,...

