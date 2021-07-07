Ill. Firm Says Ex-Client's $111K Sanctions Her Own Doing

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-area general practice firm has urged an Illinois federal judge to dismiss malpractice claims alleging it made baseless forgery accusations in a former client's probate case, arguing she caused the $111,000 in sanctions she's now trying to blame on her former counsel. The firm B. George Oleksiuk & Associates PC said U.S. District Judge Joan Lefkow should toss former client Francine Kokenis' claim that it committed negligence that resulted in $111,000 in personal sanctions because records from her underlying probate case demonstrate that she has no claim for relief. The firm also said Judge Lefkow should toss allegations that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS