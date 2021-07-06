SUNY Albany Aces Female Tennis Team's Gender Bias Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge handed the State University of New York at Albany a win in a suit accusing the school of discrimination after it shuttered its women's tennis team, ruling that the athletes request for relief could undermine an agreement the school entered into over Title IX compliance. In a 31-page order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy found that directing the university to comply with Title IX could interfere with a "resolution agreement" that the school reached with the federal Office for Civil Rights, or OCR, which enforces Title IX for the U.S. Department of Education....

