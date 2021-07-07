Ga. Justices Take Up Insurer's $5M Policy Row In Death Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court said on Wednesday it will review an insurer's attempt to shrink its liability coverage from $5 million to $700,000 for a Georgia city defending wrongful death claims over a fatal police pursuit. The grant of certiorari comes in an appeal brought by Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co., which wants to overturn a decision by the state appeals court making available the full $5 million in auto and excess liability coverage offered to College Park, Georgia. The city is defending claims related to its police officers' involvement in a January 2016 vehicle pursuit. The state's high court put the...

