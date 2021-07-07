NCAA Says Justices Didn't Open Door To Minimum Wage

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association told a Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday that its recent U.S. Supreme Court loss has no impact on a suit by college athletes seeking minimum wage because the justices only addressed education-related benefits. The high court last month upheld a Ninth Circuit decision in NCAA v. Alston that the league could not cap athletes' education-related benefits. In court filings Tuesday, the organization and dozens of universities said that opinion has no bearing on the putative class action by former players from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania alleging federal labor law entitles them to a minimum wage....

