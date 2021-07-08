Ga. Justices Readmit Atty Who Was Disbarred In 90s

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia has found that a former attorney redeemed himself after being disbarred in the 1990s and can practice law if he passes the bar exam, while the court disbarred another attorney, an experienced Atlanta-based tax and real estate practitioner, for ignoring clients during a civil case. The court found on Wednesday that James Archie Barnett has taken responsibility for and regrets not communicating with clients and not providing clients with requested services, which led to his disbarment in 1998 after more than two decades of practicing law, according to the court's order. In the other matter, the...

