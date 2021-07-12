MoFo Brings Aboard Finance Team From DLA Piper

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP has lured a team from DLA Piper that specializes in cross-border financing transactions in emerging markets worldwide to launch its new agency finance practice group. Gregory Smith and Ann Lilienthal joined Morrison & Foerster as partners in the Washington, D.C. office, the firm said Wednesday. The team from DLA Piper, which also includes an of counsel and associate attorney, represents agency lenders throughout Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, the firm said. Smith, the former global head of DLA Piper's agency finance group and co-head of its projects group, said Morrison & Foerster's priorities "aligned...

