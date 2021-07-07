EHT Gets OK To Retroactively Reject Queen Mary Lease

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday agreed to allow the Eagle Hospitality hotel chain to retroactively reject its lease of the Queen Mary cruise liner from the city of Long Beach, California, saying 48 hours was enough notice the company was handing the ship back. At a virtual hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said Long Beach had weeks of signals that EHT was going to reject the lease, and that the two days notice the city had that EHT was going to hand over the keys to the ocean liner were sufficient for any commercial landlord, whether private or public....

