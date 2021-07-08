'Attorney Inadvertence' No Excuse For Late Crash Suit Filing

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A woman who was struck by a public-owned vehicle cannot pursue her claims against the agency because her attorney sent the notice of her intent to file a lawsuit to the wrong address, a New Jersey appellate panel found. On Wednesday, a two-judge appellate panel threw out Lyndsey Patton's late notice of tort claim against the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority, or JCMUA, after finding that her attorney's mistake of mailing the notice to the wrong address did not meet the "extraordinary circumstances" threshold as required under state law. A JCMUA-owned vehicle driven by employee Jomar S. Wiley allegedly struck Patton...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS