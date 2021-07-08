The Changing Pennsylvania Tax Landscape For Remote Work

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:37 AM EDT) -- Businesses with employees in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia should be prepared to adapt to a post-COVID-19 world now that temporary guidance regarding remote work has expired and pre-COVID-19 rules regarding employment tax withholding and nexus are being applied. Pennsylvania In the spring of 2020, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, or DOR, announced that remote work by employees as the result of the pandemic would effectively be disregarded for Pennsylvania tax purposes. If an employee was working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOR did not treat that as a change to the sourcing of the employee's compensation. Therefore, for nonresidents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS