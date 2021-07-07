Pharmacist Linked To Deadly Outbreak Gets Extra 5 Years

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The founder of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy at the center of a deadly meningitis outbreak saw his prison term increased from nine years to more than 14 years on Wednesday, after the First Circuit said the sentencing judge could consider a harsher punishment. Barry Cadden, founder of the New England Compounding Center, arriving at the federal courthouse in Boston for his sentencing in June 2017. On Wednesday U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns extended Cadden's sentence to more than 14 years. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia) The resentencing of New England Compounding Center founder Barry J. Cadden, who appeared via video clad in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS