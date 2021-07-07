Soccer Fans Sue Soldier Field Over Anti-Gay Chants

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Four LGBT soccer fans have sued Chicago's Soldier Field over allegations they were subjected to "thunderous chants" of homophobic slurs while attending the final match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2019. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Cook County state court, Jordan Penland, Karl Gerner, Edward R. Burke and Paul C. Burke said that the home stadium of the NFL's Chicago Bears violated the Illinois Human Rights Act by doing nothing to stop soccer fans from shouting a derogatory term in Spanish during the championship match between Mexico and the United States in July 2019. The four men accused Soldier...

