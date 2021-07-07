Walmart Accused Of Voice-Tracking Warehouse Workers

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A former Walmart warehouse worker has hit the retailer with proposed class claims that it violated certain Illinois employees' biometric privacy rights by requiring them to use voice recognition software to track their order fulfillment work without first obtaining informed consent. Andrew Barton claimed Friday that Walmart has violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by requiring its fulfillment center workers to speak into a headset with software that captures and uses their voiceprints as they're picking and packing items without ever outlining its data collection practices or obtaining their informed consent. Walmart asserts that the practice allows it to track...

