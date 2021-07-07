USCIS Settles Fight Over Blank Space Application Rejections

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has reached a tentative deal with three individuals whose applications for immigration benefits were rejected because they left fields empty, a settlement that could affect thousands of individuals. If approved by the California federal court, the agreement could allow approximately 60,000 people who applied for humanitarian relief or for lawful status as victims of crime but who were refused under an agency rule called the No Blank Space Rejection Policy to resubmit their requests. That number, based on USCIS' own estimates of rejections issued under the policy, does not even include all derivative family members who...

