Aurora Sheds Investor Suit Over Canadian Pot Market Claims

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Canadian pot producer Aurora Cannabis Inc. has escaped for now a proposed investor class action after a New Jersey federal judge found the plaintiffs' suit didn't adequately explain how the company misrepresented the Canadian cannabis market to American investors. In a Tuesday opinion accompanying an order, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez sided with Aurora concerning the investor action, which alleges the company and six of its executives violated federal securities laws by talking up demand for the company's products despite oversaturation in the Canadian cannabis market. "The court finds that plaintiffs have failed to adequately allege any false or misleading...

