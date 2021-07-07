Symantec Investors Want Alsup To OK $70M Settlement

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Symantec Corp. investors asked U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday to bless the $70 million deal they reached resolving class claims that the cybersecurity company behind Norton Antivirus and its board reported false quarterly revenues to protect executive bonuses. Lead plaintiff SEB Investment Management AB said investors reached the "excellent" multimillion dollar deal after three years of litigation and months of negotiations, and now request that Judge Alsup give his approval of the settlement in California federal court. "Lead Plaintiff submits that the settlement represents an excellent result for the class and ultimately should be approved by this court, especially...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS