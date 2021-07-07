Calif. Court Backs Qwest Over Local Carriers In Rate Dispute

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Local phone exchanges wrongly charged Qwest, a long-distance carrier now belonging to CenturyLink, higher fees for connecting calls than they did for AT&T and Sprint, a California state appeals court has ruled. The three-judge panel upheld a decision of the California Public Utilities Commission finding that the local carriers discriminated against Qwest, which had to pay more for switched access services. The fees at issue, known in the industry as tariffs, are paid by long-distance companies to local exchanges that originate and terminate calls. Qwest had conceded that it was not charged higher amounts than the tariffs on file with the...

