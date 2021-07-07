Texas Panel Axes Suit Against River Authority For Bad Dams

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel Wednesday said a group of 300 lakefront property owners lack standing in a constitutional takings suit aimed at stopping a river authority from lowering spill gates at four dams near San Antonio. The property owners sued the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, or GBRA, in 2019 following its announcement that it would lower spill gates at four lake dams to avoid "imminent" failures. They claim the announcement caused their property values to fall sharply and that the lowering of gates would lead to "aesthetic and recreational loss." The GBRA predicts lowering the spill gates will cause water levels at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS