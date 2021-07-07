Justices' Cedar Point Ruling May Inspire More Takings Claims

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- In a victory for private property owners, the U.S. Supreme Court recently decided that a California law requiring agricultural landowners to give union organizers temporary access to their property was a government taking that automatically entitled the landowners to compensation. In Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, the facts were unique and the legal issues technical, but its impact is potentially significant. In the case, agricultural landowners challenged a California regulation requiring them to give union organizers access to their farms 120 days per year to meet with workers. The landowners claimed that the regulation amounted to an unconstitutional taking of their...

