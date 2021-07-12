NFL Vow To End 'Race-Norming' Holds Civil Rights Lessons

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- In August 2020, former NFL players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport filed suit in Pennsylvania federal court challenging the use of "race-norming" to systematically disfavor Black players who submitted claims on the billion-dollar NFL concussion settlement.[1] In the field of neuropsychiatry, race-norming — also known as Heaton norms[2] — is the use of broad demographic data and trends to adjust the results of cognitive testing. This controversial practice has received heavy criticism.[3] On behalf of themselves and a class of Black former NFL players, Henry and Davenport alleged that race-norming was being used in the claims administration process to artificially reduce...

