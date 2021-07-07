Drivers Slam Lyft's 'Hail Mary' Attempt To Dodge PAGA Claims

Law360, San Francisco (July 7, 2021, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Lyft drivers claiming the ride-hailing company misclassified them as independent contractors urged a California state judge Wednesday to reject Lyft's bids to brush aside their Private Attorneys General Act and class claims while the California Labor Commissioner litigates a parallel action, saying their cases should proceed separately. Leaving the cases tethered could result in an absurd delay to Lyft driver Brandon Olson's case given that the company is trying to compel fellow Lyft driver David Melnicoe and the rest of the class' claims to arbitration, their attorney Jahan C. Sagafi of Outten & Golden LLP told San Francisco Superior Court Judge...

