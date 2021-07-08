US Attys Blame Contractor For Care Issues At Youth Shelter

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A contractor at a Texas shelter for migrant children failed to respond adequately to medical concerns and used loudspeakers at dangerous volumes to communicate with the youngsters, two federal attorneys alleged in a complaint to Congress and a government watchdog. U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawyers Laurie Elkie and Justin Mulaire called on lawmakers, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel and the Office of the Inspector General in the Department of Health and Human Services to investigate the Fort Bliss Emergency Intake Shelter in Texas, one of the temporary facilities that the Biden administration erected to handle increasing numbers of migrant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS