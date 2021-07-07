WaPo's $6.7M Calif. Auto-Renew Settlement Gets Initial OK

Law360, San Francisco (July 7, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave his initial approval Wednesday to a $6.7 million settlement ending class allegations that The Washington Post automatically renewed digital subscriptions in violation of the state's Automatic Renewal Law, saying the deal seems reasonable when compared to a similar settlement involving The New York Times. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said during a remote hearing Wednesday that he's inclined to grant preliminary approval of the settlement agreement, which includes credit in the form of access to the digital edition of the Post, to current and former California subscribers. The settlement also includes a commitment by the media...

