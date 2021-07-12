Finance Partner Heads To Sheppard Mullin In Chicago

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has hired a former Winston & Strawn LLP finance attorney to head its derivatives and structured products practice, the firm announced. Michael P. O'Brien has joined Sheppard Mullin's Chicago office as a partner in its finance and bankruptcy practice group and as a member of the energy, infrastructure and project finance team, where he brings more than 30 years of experience in counseling financial institutions, money managers, hedge funds and end-users in derivatives, structured products and structured financing transactions, with a focus on financing renewable energy projects, commercial aircraft and transportation equipment, the firm announced...

