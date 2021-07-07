Ex-Corning Fiber Laser Expert Accused Of Stealing DOD Tech

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal grand jury has indicted a former Corning Inc. fiber laser expert on charges of stealing technology from a $16 million U.S. Department of Defense project to launch his own competing venture in China, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. Ji Wang, 59, has been charged with economic espionage, theft of trade secrets and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, according to the indictment, which was returned last month and unsealed Wednesday. Prosecutors allege that Wang worked on a fiber laser research and development project for the DOD's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, an endeavor that resulted in...

