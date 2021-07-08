Pornhub Says Section 230 Bars Child Sex Trafficking Case

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Pornhub told an Alabama federal judge Wednesday that a federal liability shield for online platforms protects it from a child sex trafficking case accusing the website and its parent company of profiting from sexual abuse depicted in videos uploaded to its platform. The adult video website urged the judge to dismiss the proposed class action raised by two female survivors of childhood sex trafficking, arguing that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects the company from their suit since third parties made and posted the sexually explicit videos depicting the women, not Pornhub. "Internet service companies (like defendants) cannot be...

