Mining Co. Unwavering In Fight Against $12.7M Award

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Venezuelan state-owned mining company CVG Ferrominera Orinoco is calling on the Second Circuit to reverse confirmation of a $12.7 million award, arguing the company was improperly served and that Venezuelan courts had already declared the underlying contract "corrupt." In a fiery brief Wednesday, Ferrominera, or FMO, denied waiving its right to claim improper service on appeal and reiterated its argument that the district court has no personal jurisdiction over the company because of this error. Venezuelan prosecutors testified as to the "corruption underpinning" the contract with Commodities & Minerals Enterprise in 2018, FMO said, and issued a warrant for the arrest...

