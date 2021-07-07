Fla. Judge Won't Reinstate CDC Cruise Ban For Appeal

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday refused to lift his temporary block on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's pandemic-related restrictions on the cruise industry while the agency appeals that ruling. In a three-page order, Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday said the CDC had only provided "marginal elaboration" on its previous, unsuccessful arguments against the state's request for a preliminary injunction lifting COVID-19 restrictions in Florida ports based on claims that the federal agency had exceeded its authority. "Although CDC invariably garnishes the argument with dire prospects of 'transmission' of COVID-19 aboard a cruise vessel, these dark allusions...

